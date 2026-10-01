"He is a striker of the very highest class when it comes to finishing. There will not be a second Harry Kane," said Tuchel, looking at a possible successor to the Bayern forward when he eventually ends his England career. "We are looking for different options and solutions. There will be someone else, but it will be neither Harry nor a copy of Harry. We will find a solution when the time comes - but perhaps not in my time, perhaps only in another ten years."

He added: "He is not lagging behind, he is not slow. He is the first on the pitch and the first to drive everyone on - that is his mentality. In addition to his finishing qualities, he has developed into a very, very hardworking striker. He is the complete package."

What stands out most to Tuchel is how Kane has thrived since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Germany and joining FCB. "He has established himself at a big club like FC Bayern Munich and fully deserves praise for that. That is very, very impressive," said former Bayern coach Tuchel. "It is not easy to adapt and come to FC Bayern Munich when all they do there is win, win, win and it is a big club. You are in the spotlight. He has won everyone over with his quality, his work ethic and his personality. It is a beautiful story."

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What did Harry Kane say about Thomas Tuchel after the 2026 World Cup exit?

Kane has also repeatedly spoken warmly about his German coach, who led England to their best result at the last World Cup since the famous triumph of 1966. That still was not enough to silence scepticism around Tuchel among the English public.

In July, Kane publicly backed him. "It is his first major tournament," explained the exceptional striker. "He has to process it and will learn a lot."

As far as the forward is concerned, there is no doubt about Tuchel's quality. He is a "fantastic coach", stressed the England captain. "The enthusiasm he has, the emotion he brings, the tactical experience he possesses - that does not mean you get it perfect every time. We want to get it right on the big days, and that is what he expects of himself as well," Kane explained.

Kane also took a different view from critics back home on the controversial squad selection for the tournament in North America. Tuchel caused a stir, for example, when he left out big names such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was "the best England group" he had ever "been part of in terms of togetherness", Kane said at the time.