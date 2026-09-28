"An exceptional explosion with Inter Miami": Messi two steps away from a historic throne

Argentina's Lionel Messi continued his brilliant form with Inter Miami, moving a step closer to breaking a historic record.

Columbus Crew snatched a thrilling win over Leagues Cup holders Inter Miami, running out 2-1 winners thanks to a last-gasp strike from Jamal Thiaré in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time. The clash still had room for a remarkable display from the Argentine star.

Messi produced an exceptional touch of class despite the defeat. He scored Inter Miami's only goal in the 33rd minute, curling a direct free-kick with his left foot from a difficult angle. The ball settled in the far top corner, catching out a Columbus defence who had expected him to send in a cross.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his "X" account: "Lionel Messi has scored 4 goals from free-kicks in the last 7 matches with Inter Miami".

He added: "Messi (76 goals) is now just two goals away from equalling the record for most free-kick scorer, held by Brazil's Marcelinho Carioca with 78 free-kick goals in his career".







