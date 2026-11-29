Noureddine Amrabat refused to let age dampen his passion for football and stole the spotlight with a remarkable return to prominence. He scored a historic goal in the Eredivisie as his side Utrecht beat hosts ADO Den Haag 4-3 on matchday 14.
The 39-year-old needed just six minutes to open the scoring. Picking the ball up on the halfway line, he drove forward on a superb solo run, skipped past defender Milan Hoeke and slotted it through the legs of goalkeeper Kilian Nikiema to put Utrecht ahead early on.
A goal that puts Amrabat back in the record books
The early timing was only part of the story. Amrabat hadn't scored in the Eredivisie for 16 years, and at 39 he became the oldest player ever to find the net in the competition's history.
It was also Amrabat's first start for Utrecht since joining the club. The milestone coincided with a new era there too, with interim coach Mark Otten taking charge of the first team after the club dismissed the previous head coach.
The hosts hit back almost immediately. Yanick Eduardo equalised for ADO Den Haag in the seventh minute, just one minute after Amrabat's opener. Artem Stepanov restored the visitors' lead in the 42nd minute, and Utrecht went into the break 2-1 up.
Seven goals and drama to the very end
Yoann Cathline made it 3-1 early in the second half. ADO Den Haag refused to fold, though, and Evan Rottier pulled one back to keep the contest wide open.
Stepanov then struck again, his second of the game and Utrecht's fourth. Eduardo replied with his own second in the 66th minute to drag the hosts back into it.
ADO Den Haag pushed for an equaliser in the remaining minutes, but Utrecht held on to seal a 4-3 win and three valuable points away from home.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”