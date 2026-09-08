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Amrabat Marrocos Copa do MundoGetty Images

Translated by

Amrabat leaves the Morocco national team: “With this manager I do not feel able to continue”

Morocco

Sofyan Amrabat has left the Morocco national team. But he has not retired from international football. The midfielder, who joined Ajax as a free agent in the final days of the transfer window, posted a lengthy message on social media explaining why he walked away: "I am not able to continue representing the national team with this coach."


THE DECISION - An irreparable breakdown with head coach Mohamed Ouabhi is understood to be behind his departure from the Atlas Lions. The former Fiorentina player has not, however, closed the door on a future call-up.

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