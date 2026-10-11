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US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Amorim returns Milan to the 99 version

Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Sassuolo
AC Milan
Serie A
R. Amorim
Italy
Portugal

Trouble off the pitch!

Milan are still bleeding points on the road in Serie A. A 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Sunday in the sixth round saw them throw away the lead, and it dragged up a figure the club haven't matched in more than a quarter of a century.

Opta's numbers tell the story: Milan have drawn 3 of their first 4 away games this season, their worst such start since 1999-2000, when Alberto Zaccheroni's side managed one win and 3 draws from the same four fixtures.




Adrien Rabiot looked to have won it. The Frenchman lashed one in from a tight angle on 63 minutes, only for Kass Odenthal to follow in a ball inside the box from a corner 5 minutes later. Back to square one.

Fourth place and 12 points is where Milan sit. Sassuolo climb to 8 points in tenth.

Read also: Investigation into the killing of a motorcyclist: what is Enrique's daughter's connection?

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