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In a meeting loaded with calculations and ambitions, Al Ahly are preparing for a tough test against Pyramids. The clash pits Al Ahly's desire to close the gap on the leaders against Pyramids' ambition to extend their perfect start and keep their 100 per cent record in the Egyptian Premier League.

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Hussein Ammouta has named his Al Ahly starting line-up for Monday evening's clash with Pyramids at the Cairo International Stadium in round nine. Fans have been counting down to this one, with top spot on the line.

The Moroccan coach keeps faith with Omar El Saie, handing him another chance to prove his ability. Ammouta wants stability, and he's keen to give some of his younger players more room to feature in the big games.

The real surprise? Imam Ashour on the bench. He has missed Al Ahly's recent matches and hadn't featured since the 3-3 draw with El Qanah.

His return hands Ammouta an extra option in midfield. Ashour has the technical and physical qualities to change the shape of the side when needed, whether by creating chances or pushing forward into attacking areas.

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Akram Tawfik partners Marwan Attia in midfield, with El Saie keeping his place. Up front, Ammouta turns to Ahmed Zizo, Achraf Bencharki and Moroccan Soufiane Benjdida.

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Benjdida leads the line ahead of Algerian Mounsef Bakrar, who has to settle for a place on the bench. Ammouta is sticking with the attacking solution he believes is best suited to taking on the Pyramids defence.

Al Ahly line-up against Pyramids

- Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobeir.

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- Defence: Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ashraf Dari, Tawfik Mohamed.

- Midfield: Marwan Attia, Akram Tawfik, Omar El Saie.

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- Attack: Ahmed Zizo, Soufiane Benjdida, Achraf Bencharki.

Substitutes: Mohamed El Shenawy, Yassin Marei, Taher Mohamed, Ahmed Reda, Mounsef Bakrar, Hussein El Shahat, Ali Mahmoud, Imam Ashour and Karim Fouad.

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Mokwena responds with an attacking trio as Zico leads Pyramids

Across the dugout, Pyramids boss Rhulani Mokwena has named his side to face Al Ahly, and the South African has made some notable changes. Chief among them: Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico" starts at centre-forward.

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Walid El Karti and Abdel Rahman Magdy also come into the starting line-up. Mokwena wants to take control of midfield and threaten the Al Ahly goal with more than one attacking option.

Mostafa Fathi, Nasser Maher and Zico form the front three, while El Karti and Magdy join Mohanad Lasheen in midfield to balance defensive duties with attacking transitions.

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Pyramids line-up

- Goalkeeper: Ahmed El Shenawy.

- Defence: Mohamed Chibi, Ahmed Samy, Mahmoud Marei, Karim Hafez.

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- Midfield: Mohanad Lasheen, Walid El Karti, Abdel Rahman Magdy.

- Attack: Mostafa Fathi, Mostafa Zico, Nasser Maher.

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Substitutes: Ziad Haitham, Hamed Hamdan, Youssef Obama, Mahmoud Saber, Ahmed Abdel Kader, Mahmoud Abdel Hafiz "Zalaka", Ahmed Atef "Qotta", Odeh Fakhoury and Eyad El Askalany.

The two sides arrive in very different positions in the Egyptian Premier League table. Al Ahly go into the game third on 20 points, with six wins and two draws.

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Pyramids sit top on 24 points. They've won every one of their first eight matches, and now face a real test of that flawless record.

Al Ahly want all three points, which would cut the gap to the leaders to a single point. Pyramids know a win would let them pull clear at the top and send a strong message to their rivals.