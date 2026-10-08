Amid interest from Premier League giants: Barcelona star makes his decision on leaving

Jules Koundé has no intention of leaving Barcelona. Despite an uncertain playing situation and interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs, the French defender has decided to commit his future to the Blaugrana.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", citing reports in the English press, Koundé is not considering a departure in the upcoming winter window. He is confident he can win back his place under coach Hansi Flick.

Several English clubs understand the situation well, having already made enquiries, and are waiting to see whether anything changes come January.

Things look very different for Koundé at Barcelona compared to previous seasons. Once one of the German coach's most trusted players, he has seen his role and influence shrink since the start of the current campaign.

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Eric García has grabbed his chance. The Spaniard has established himself as a reliable option at right-back and taken his opportunities, pushing Koundé into a secondary role. His minutes have dropped, and he no longer enjoys the indispensable status he held just a few months ago.

Koundé, though, has no desire to rush any decision. His priority is to stay at Barcelona and regain the coach's trust. The reports suggest Flick has no plans to let him go, still viewing him as an important figure thanks to his experience, his versatility and his ability to play at both full-back and centre-back.

The Premier League has taken note. The website "FootballTransfers" reported that five English clubs are following his future closely: Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

His contract at Barcelona runs until June 2030, strengthening the club's hand in any potential negotiations. His name may have been linked with several moves, but no confirmed official offer is on the table to change the picture.



