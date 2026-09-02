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Julian Alvarez Diego SimeoneGetty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Amid Barcelona's insistence: Atletico prepare a shock to tame Alvarez

LaLiga
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

A public apology to the fans and a change of agent: will Alvarez agree?

The summer transfer window has closed, and just as many predicted through those final days of August, Julian Alvarez stayed put at Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez chose to remain at the Metropolitano. He informed Mateo Alemany of his decision, and the club closed the file just hours before the window slammed shut. 

According to "Sport", citing "Radio Marca", Atletico will demand that their Argentine forward apologise publicly to the fans and change his agent. 

Neither demand looks likely to be met. The door to Barcelona remains open.

Barcelona have not given up on Alvarez, "Sport" report, and they intend to try again in January. 

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Come the winter, the Catalans will still have a margin under Financial Fair Play rules of between 65 and 70 million euros. That would be enough to complete the Alvarez deal and even land a centre-back, should Hansi Flick decide his side needs one.

Alvarez, meanwhile, must rediscover his best form to answer the jeers of Atletico's supporters.

The newspaper stressed: "Even Alvarez producing great performances or offering a public apology will not necessarily be enough to change the stance of the Metropolitano fans, who have already passed their verdict on him and will not hesitate to jeer him every time he plays on his home ground."

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