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Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Álvarez sounds the alarm in Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

What happened?

Atlético Madrid have suffered a fresh blow ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad at the Anoeta stadium. Julián Álvarez left the team's most recent training session with physical problems, casting serious doubt over his ability to feature and piling more misery on a coaching staff already coping without the injured Alexander Sørloth and Pablo Barrios.

According to "Marca", Álvarez could not finish the session after feeling pain, and he now awaits further medical tests to establish the nature and severity of the problem. His involvement against Real Sociedad looks unlikely as things stand.

The setback comes just days after the Argentine played a full 90 minutes against Liverpool last Wednesday, his first of the season. A late start to his preparation, caused by the controversy over his future, had held him back before he returned to training on 10 August. He then missed roughly a week through illness.

Álvarez had chosen to stay at Atlético once the transfer window shut, determined to rediscover his best form and win back the fans. This new problem threatens to disrupt that gradual return.

Encouraging signs had emerged at Anfield. He teed up Marcos Llorente's goal and forced Alisson into a save with a fierce strike, with his first goal of the season becoming the clear next step before the trip back to the Anoeta.

LaLiga
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Now the potential injury could delay that moment. Atlético await the test results to establish Álvarez's final situation, with an injury list that also features Sørloth and Barrios.

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