Arsenal fear Barcelona could block their path once again and scupper a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

Mikel Arteta still has Alvarez high on his list of targets, but the striker's choice of a new representative could tip the scales towards the Catalan club. That is precisely what worries those at the Emirates.

According to the newspaper Sport, Alvarez is close to putting his future in the hands of agent Pablo Barquero, the man who handled Rodri's transfer to Barcelona last summer.

That news has rattled a few nerves in north London. Arsenal have spent months working on a deal for the Argentine, only to run into an obstacle they know all too well: the player wants to wear the Barcelona shirt.

Alvarez, 26, recently ended his professional relationship with Fernando Hidalgo, the agent who had guided his career since he was 15.

The split followed a hugely complicated summer, one that included a failed attempt to leave Atletico Madrid for Barcelona.

Javier Pastore, the former Argentina international who represents Enzo Fernandez, initially led the race to take over. Then the talks shifted. Barquero is now the favourite to become his new agent.

Sport Witness reckon Alvarez's decision to hire an agent with excellent relations at Barcelona says plenty about where he sees his future.

None of that means a transfer is imminent. It may, though, suggest the striker is laying the groundwork for another crack at joining Camp Nou.

For Arsenal, it's a fresh headache. Arteta believes Alvarez fits his sporting project perfectly thanks to his movement, his eye for goal and his experience at the very top level.

They tried and failed to sign him last summer, and the interest hasn't gone away ahead of 2027.

Viktor Gyokeres has added to the urgency up front. The striker has yet to hit the levels expected of him.

TEAMtalk report that Arsenal could consider cashing in on Gyokeres if they get a deal for the Argentine over the line.

Arsenal believe their finances can fund a heavyweight signing. The latest reports suggest Atletico may have dropped their asking price to 120 million euros, having valued him at 150m during the summer window.