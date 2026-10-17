Atletico Madrid snatched a 1-0 win away at Espanyol on Saturday in the ninth round of the Spanish league season.

Alex Baena settled it. The midfielder lashed home in the 89th minute after an excellent pass from substitute Julian Alvarez.

Victory lifted Atletico Madrid to 22 points and second place in La Liga, two points behind leaders Barcelona, who are preparing to face Real Betis. Espanyol stay frozen on eight points in 12th.





The newspaper Sport ran through the main talking points of a match in which Espanyol weathered Atletico Madrid's opening surge. The Catalan side grew into it as the minutes ticked by, kept hold of the ball better and began finding space in dangerous areas.

Roberto Fernandez had the first big chance to put the hosts ahead, rising to meet a Brian Zaragoza cross, but his header brought nothing.

Things quickened before the break. Atletico Madrid threatened several times without finding the precision to turn any of it into a goal.

Espanyol, though, carved out the best opening of the half, Cabrera unleashing a powerful shot that cracked straight off the crossbar.

Back out after the interval, the two sides cancelled each other out. Neither gave up the hunt for an opening goal, and neither took excessive risks.

Diego Simeone went to his bench to change the game, and the gamble nearly came off when Marcos Llorente, barely on the pitch, smashed a shot against the crossbar.

Still the scoreline held. Atletico Madrid took the initiative with the ball while Espanyol looked to hurt them on the counter.

With less than 10 minutes to go, the RCDE Stadium got the moment it had been waiting for: Javi Puado walking back onto the pitch.

The Espanyol captain, back from a serious knee injury, was met with thunderous applause from the home supporters, delighted to see him in competition again.

That joy curdled fast. Atletico Madrid worked the ball to Alex Baena on the edge of the penalty area in the closing minutes, and the midfielder did not waste it.

With a precise strike, Baena found the back of the Espanyol net,

Defeat lands as a fresh blow for Espanyol, whose run without a win in the Spanish league now stretches to four games.