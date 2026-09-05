Álvarez responds to Atlético fans' anger with an unexpected gesture

Julian Alvarez took a different approach this time. Unlike the clash against Villarreal, the Argentine made a point of walking towards the Atletico Madrid supporters after the 3-0 hammering by Athletic Bilbao, a gesture clearly aimed at calming an atmosphere that had grown tense around him in recent weeks.

Roughly 200 Atletico fans who made the trip to San Mames jeered Alvarez, their frustration rooted in the transfer market chaos of recent days and the swirling saga over his future at the club. The striker chose to answer differently. He headed towards the stands with his teammates to salute the travelling support and thank them for making the journey to Bilbao.

Cuti Romero and Musso stayed close to Alvarez from the moment the Atletico delegation arrived at San Mames. The pair kept him company through the warm-ups too, before he came on in the 58th minute to open backing from his teammates, none more visible than goalkeeper Musso.

Booed off when he was substituted, Alvarez refused to square up to the fans. He went back to his teammates instead, then joined them in applauding the supporters, a bid to turn the page with the Atletico faithful despite the heavy defeat.