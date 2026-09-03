Chelsea intend to move with full force next January to sign Pablo Barrios, the Atletico Madrid star whom manager Xabi Alonso sees as the ideal replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

According to Sport, Enzo's departure in the dying moments of the transfer window left a big gap in Chelsea's midfield. So did the collapse of their move for Monaco star Lamine Camara.

Monaco refused at the last minute to let the Senegalese midfielder go. That put Chelsea in a difficult position, with no replacement lined up.

The London club had already given the green light to Enzo's move to Manchester City, and felt backing out at the last minute would be unethical.

Chelsea will now try to make up for Enzo during the winter window, and reports from England point to Pablo Barrios as their preferred man to fill the void. The London club are preparing to offer 100 million euros.

One problem could stand in their way. The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder is a key piece in Diego Simeone's engine room, and Atletico Madrid appear reluctant to open the door to his departure easily.

Barrios carries a release clause of 500 million euros. Last season was the season of his emergence and the confirmation of his standing, though a hamstring injury robbed him of the closing weeks and cost him a place at the World Cup.

Alonso believes the Atletico midfielder has everything needed to succeed at Stamford Bridge. He also sees Barrios as the ideal complement to Ecuador's Moises Caicedo in midfield, blending physical strength with creativity.

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