Chelsea are closing in on a new long-term deal for Joao Pedro, ending Barcelona's summer pursuit of the Brazilian forward and underlining the club's commitment to their ambitious project.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", citing English sources, report that Chelsea's management have reached a near-final agreement with Pedro, 24, to extend his contract until the summer of 2032. The Catalan club had made serious enquiries about him last May as their first option to strengthen the attack.

The new contract is expected to hand him a significant salary increase in line with his growing standing in the team, along with a clause allowing the deal to be extended further.

Xabi Alonso's coaching staff have placed absolute trust in the Brazilian, and the renewal is the reward. He has become one of the fundamental pillars of the London club's project.

Pedro has translated that trust into striking numbers. He scored seven goals and provided an assist in just five pre-season matches, following an exceptional debut campaign that he finished with 23 goals and six assists, despite missing out on Brazil's squad at the last World Cup.

Those numbers turned the heads of Europe's biggest clubs, chief among them Barcelona, who lined him up as a strong option alongside Julian Alvarez. Chelsea settled the debate early. They valued their former Brighton man at around 100 million euros and made clear he was not for sale.

Faced with the Blues' resolve, Barcelona pulled his name from their list of alternatives. Chelsea now look set to turn their faith in Joao Pedro into a new contract that ties him to Stamford Bridge for years to come.