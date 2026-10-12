Verstappen's win and Antonelli's title push dominate press reaction to the race in Singapore:

Formula 1: press reaction from Italy

Gazzetta dello Sport: "Match point for Kimi: Antonelli shows great fighting spirit in the face of the physical and technical challenges of a difficult weekend. The young veteran handles the situation almost perfectly once again and is chasing his first, historic Formula 1 world title – a triumph he has long deserved."

Corriere dello Sport: "Verstappen and Red Bull pull off a real masterstroke: their success is also a warning to Antonelli, both for the decisive final stages of this world championship and for next season. Antonelli, meanwhile, demonstrates exceptional talent and the rare ability to get the maximum out of even difficult conditions."

Tuttosport: "Verstappen is simply unique: his show in Sepang is followed by another gala performance in Singapore. His start is simply masterful. Applause is due not only to the driver but also to the entire team, who are back on track for success thanks to the outstanding performances of their star driver. We can look forward to plenty more surprises in the remaining Grands Prix."

La Repubblica: "Antonelli is dreaming the American dream. He could be within reach of his first world title as early as Austin. With the necessary maturity, he knows he cannot afford any more mistakes in this decisive phase if he is to realise his great dream. On to Texas, Cowboy Kimi!"

La Stampa: "In good times and bad, Antonelli keeps making the podium, and the world title is now within reach. Verstappen is in absolutely top form and can now seriously challenge Kimi. He undoubtedly has the potential to do so, but it is probably too late to put Antonelli under serious pressure. The real duel between the two will probably not begin until next year."

Il Messaggero: "Verstappen demonstrates the full extent of his ability over this outstanding weekend. The Dutchman is back! Red Bull have rediscovered their competitiveness, and Verstappen once again confirms his status as an exceptional driver: a champion who makes hardly any mistakes and knows how to seize every opportunity. With his impressive performance, he reclaims the leading positions and puts Antonelli under increasing pressure in the fight for the world championship crown."

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Formula 1: press reaction from England

The Guardian: "Max Verstappen has demonstrated emphatically just how outstanding he can be when he has the right car beneath him: he was unbeatable at the Singapore Grand Prix. Red Bull, however, have taken almost the entire season to provide him with that car, and the title is now out of reach for the Dutchman. Behind him on the Marina Bay circuit, world champion-elect Kimi Antonelli did enough to move within one race of being crowned."

The Telegraph: "Max Verstappen is back, and Mercedes are already worried."

Daily Mail: "At 20, Kimi Antonelli is the Formula 1 world champion-elect, and nobody comes anywhere close to him. It is all decided, and the others can switch off their engines right now."

Formula 1: press reaction from the Netherlands and France

De Telegraaf: "Max Verstappen is enjoying a fantastic spell in Formula 1."

L'Equipe: "That’s done! After nine unsuccessful attempts, including three second-place finishes, Max Verstappen has finally won in Singapore – one of the few circuits still missing from his record of success. The Dutchman did not even have to try particularly hard to achieve it."

Formula 1: press reaction from Austria

Kronen Zeitung: "Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has completed a total triumph at the Formula 1 weekend in Singapore."

OE24: "World championship match point for Kimi Antonelli. Alongside race winner Max Verstappen, Antonelli was one of the big winners of the Singapore weekend."







