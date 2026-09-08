As Bild reports, the Turkish midfielder turned down an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab during last summer's transfer window and instead committed himself to VfB.

That move would have brought a major pay rise in the Saudi Pro League, with Karazor able to earn around double his current annual wage of about €2.5 million. According to the report, though, he feels extremely comfortable in Stuttgart and quickly made it clear he did not want to leave the Swabians under any circumstances.

Yet the long-serving leader's standing at VfB is far from secure. The 29-year-old had already lost his regular starting spot last season and increasingly had to settle for a role as a substitute and impact player.

Before the current season, coach Sebastian Hoeneß also took the captain's armband off him, after Karazor had worn it for two years. Stuttgart's new captain is Deniz Undav, who, unlike Karazor, is an undisputed starter in Hoeneß's system.

"Deniz is a player who is on the pitch very frequently and can act as an extension of the coach. There is no need to talk about his standing in the team, the city and the region. He stands for VfB's success and upturn," the coach explained of his decision.

Getty Images

Will Atakan Karazor benefit from Chema Andres' departure?

Still, Karazor's situation is likely to have improved slightly after Chema Andres' surprising last-minute departure to Brighton & Hove Albion on Deadline Day. Last season, the young Spaniard was one of the main reasons Karazor found himself in the starting XI less and less often.

For now, though, Angelo Stiller and new signing Grischa Prömel look set in Stuttgart's central midfield. Karazor's contract with VfB runs until 2028.