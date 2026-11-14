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Al-Nassr have begun their preparations for the classico against their traditional rivals Al-Ahli in the Roshn League, in the same manner as their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal, through the AFC Elite Youth League (the Saudi Under-21 League).

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Al-Nassr travel to face their traditional rivals Al-Ahli next Friday at the Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in a rescheduled match from the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou has called up six players from the under-21 side that competes in the Joi Elite League to join group training and prepare for the match.

Among them are Youssef Al-Tahhan, Yassine Salam and Bassam Hazazi, drafted in to cover for those away on international duty during the current break.

The Australian also summoned three goalkeepers, Abdulhadi Al-Alwan, Sultan Al-Mas and Khaled Al-Dosari, to plug the gap left by every senior keeper being unavailable this international window.

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Injuries have ruled out the trio of Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Raghed Al-Najjar and Mubarak Al-Buainain, while Brazilian goalkeeper Bento is away with his national team during the current international break.

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Postecoglou could not call on standout young talent Abdulrahman Sufyani, who is nursing a foot joint injury that also kept him out of the Saudi Olympic team.

Al-Nassr's boss has followed the lead of Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi, who likewise promoted players from the under-21 Joi Elite League side to cover the heavy absences hitting "the Boss" during the current international break.

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Al-Nassr got their Al-Ahli preparations under way yesterday, Friday, returning to training after a nine-day break during the international window on Postecoglou's orders.

Third place in the Saudi League belongs to Al-Nassr on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and level with second-placed Al-Qadsiah, separated only by goal difference.

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Al-Ahli, by contrast, sit sixth on 21 points from seven wins and four defeats, a full nine points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

Away from the Roshn League, Al-Ahli also sit sixth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with 8 points from two wins and two draws, unbeaten so far.

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"Al-Aalami", meanwhile, hold seventh in the West group of the Asian tournament with 6 points from two wins and a single defeat, with a rescheduled match remaining against the UAE's Al-Wasl.

In the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, Al-Ahli came through the round of 32 by beating Al-Anwar 2-1 and now prepare to face Al-Ula on Monday 11 January at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina, in the round of 16.

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Al-Nassr also booked their round of 16 place, winning the Riyadh derby against Al-Diriyah 4-1, and they meet Al-Khaleej on Monday 11 January too, at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Both teams are also gearing up for the Saudi Super Cup in Kuwait. Al-Ahli face Al-Qadsiah on 19 December, a day before Al-Nassr play Al-Khaleej, and the winners would meet in the final on the 23rd of the same month.