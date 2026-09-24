MLS insider Jose Roberto Nunez of Philly Voice reports that the Black and Yellows made a bid for the 17-year-old in the recently closed transfer window, but the Major League Soccer club rejected it.

Jakupovic is under contract in Philadelphia until 2030, with the option of a further season. The 1.91m centre-forward has already made an impact in North America's top flight too, registering one goal and one assist in seven games this season.

More regularly, the right-footer has featured in the youth league MLS Next Pro, where he has scored three goals and provided one assist in 17 matches. He has also been prolific for the USA Under-17 national team, scoring 12 goals in nine games. Thanks to his background, Jakupovic is also eligible to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Would Jakupovic have been the first US player in BVB's youth ranks?

BVB have brought youth players from the USA to Germany on several occasions in the past. Christian Pulisic, for example, established himself with the Black and Yellows. Borussia eventually sold the attacking player to Chelsea FC for €64 million. The 28-year-old is now under contract with Milan.

Meanwhile, another top talent is waiting in the wings in Dortmund in Mathis Albert: the 17-year-old joined BVB from the LA Galaxy academy at the age of just 15 and coach Niko Kovac already used him in the first round of the DFB Cup this season. In the 5-0 win at HEBC Hamburg, he played the full 90 minutes on the left wing.