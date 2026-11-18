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Alphonso Davies' injury list keeps growing. The left-back is out for Bayern Munich again, and his latest setback comes at a particularly bad time.

More than 600 days after his last start, Alphonso Davies returned to Canada's starting line-up on Saturday. Six minutes later, his much-celebrated comeback was over . The 26-year-old slipped awkwardly without contact from an opponent, then left the pitch shaking his head.

Assistant coach Mauro Biello and the association initially offered only the vague description of a "lower-body injury". The diagnosis is now clear: Davies has suffered another thigh muscle fibre tear. He will be "out for the time being", the German record champions said cautiously on Monday . Given Davies' history, he looks likely to miss weeks. A return before December would be a surprise. He may not play again until after the winter break.

Bayern lose a player in form at a bad time, and his latest injury raises a difficult question once more.

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Alphonso Davies was in top form and kept Nathaniel Brown at bay

Davies has been back to his best for Bayern since the autumn. Just weeks after Nathaniel Brown's arrival, the lightning-quick fans' favourite showed why he ranks among the club's highest earners. He kept the new signing at bay on the left side of defence and won back his starting place .

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Before the international break, Davies also impressed one position further forward in place of Luis Diaz against Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, and for parts of the game against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern signed no backup for Diaz in the summer, partly because Davies is a natural left winger . The Colombian is also unlikely to return against 1. FC Köln on Friday, despite having asked the club to sign reinforcements himself.

With Serge Gnabry (a serious thigh injury) and Ismael Saibari (a syndesmosis ligament tear) facing longer spells out, Brown may have to help in attack again, as he did at the start of the season. Jamal Musiala is close to a squad return but is unlikely to be ready to start. Konrad Laimer or the recently out-of-form Josip Stanisic will probably have to fill in at left-back.

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Hiroki Ito is another option in theory. Injury-free for the first time in a long while, the Japanese player has featured for just 115 minutes this season. He did complete 90 minutes against second-division 1. FC Magdeburg in the DFB Cup at the end of October, but played at centre-back. Coach Vincent Kompany evidently no longer sees him as a serious option.

Davies was furious after coming off at the weekend. Following a muscle bundle tear in the closing stages of last season, he had taken things slowly at the World Cup in his home country and played just 16 minutes, drawing considerable criticism from Canadian supporters. He was "a little frustrated and angry", Davies told Canadian sports broadcaster OneSoccer. It was "no fun" to keep suffering thigh injuries. "I lost it in the dressing room. I didn’t know what was going on," Davies explained, admitting that he had also broken a few bins.

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Lengthy injury record: Alphonso Davies' muscle injuries are no coincidence

His reaction makes sense given the length of his injury record. Davies has suffered four muscle fibre tears since December 2024 and missed 129 games since arriving in Munich in January 2019. Since his lucrative contract extension in early 2025 alone, he has spent more days out than many footballers do in an entire professional career. That run began with the most serious injury of his career to date:

24 March to 8 December 2025: cruciate ligament tear (including time needed to catch up in training)

4 January to 15 January 2026: illness

22 February to 9 March 2026: muscle fibre tear

11 March to 2 April 2026: thigh injury

7 May to 11 June 2026: muscle injury

since 15 November 2026: muscle fibre tear

Davies has repeatedly struggled with muscular problems since his cruciate ligament injury. He sustained that injury while with the national team. The association initially failed to diagnose it, and a bitter dispute with Bayern followed . Such problems are not unusual in professional football. A study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine shows that almost one in three professionals experiences this "phenomenon" within the first year of returning. According to the study, players who have needed cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery face more than two and a half times the risk of uninjured players.

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In figures, around 32.5 per cent suffer at least one muscle injury within the first twelve months of their return, compared with about 12.5 per cent in the healthy comparison group. Davies' first two muscle fibre tears, however, came a few months before his cruciate ligament tear.

Repeated problems in the same place also worry Davies. Having four injuries to the back of the thigh "is something you have to be very careful about. If you keep suffering the same injury, something could eventually give way, and then we’re talking about an operation. That’s something I’m afraid of. It’s just really tough," he said.

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Davies and coach Jesse Marsch also told OneSoccer that he had felt "a little pain towards my knee, at the lower end of my hamstring" before the match. The medical department took it seriously and arranged an MRI scan, but it showed nothing abnormal. "It showed there was no problem. So I said: okay."

Davies now wants to do everything he can to "stay positive", focus on his "recovery and try to come back as quickly and safely as possible".

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Is Alphonso Davies no longer untouchable? Bayern Munich face a dilemma

Bayern must again ask whether extending Davies' contract until 2030 was the right call. After protracted negotiations, the leadership headed by sporting director Max Eberl gave him a reported basic salary of €15 million, which bonuses could allegedly increase considerably. He also received a signing-on fee of around €20 million.

Bayern did, however, take precautions. According to Sport Bild , the club continue to pay Davies' salary in full for three to four months if injury sidelines him, compared with six months for Jamal Musiala, for example . Like any other employer, Bayern are only obliged to continue paying wages for six weeks in the event of illness. From the seventh week, Germany's statutory health insurance takes over, with payments capped at €5,812.50 gross per month.

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His substantial salary had already prompted rumours in the spring, reported by kicker among others, that Davies was no longer unsellable . The latest setback raises further doubts about whether he can shake off his recurring injuries, and whether Bayern would be better off letting him go. Brown, a top alternative and a Germany international, is already available. Yet few clubs would be willing to offer such a substantial salary to a left-back with Davies' injury history.

Bayern face a dilemma. Davies could still return quickly to his previous level and make the question of a sale irrelevant. By then, he will at least have put the difficult year after his cruciate ligament injury behind him.

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Alphonso Davies: statistics and performance figures for Bayern Munich

Statistic 2026/27 season Total Games 15 264 Goals 3 18 Assists 5 45 Games missed 0 (so far) 129