Alonso will not lose him: Chelsea block the path and officially secure their star's stay until 2032

Pedro Neto has committed his future to Chelsea. The Portugal winger signed a new deal on Friday tying him to the London club until 2032, tearing up a contract that still had five years left to run.

Chelsea confirmed the renewal on Friday. Neto arrived from Wolverhampton in 2024 for around 60 million euros, and he made no secret of his delight at staying put. "This is a wonderful moment," he said in an official statement. "I feel at home here, and I want to achieve more here."

Across two seasons at Stamford Bridge, the 26-year-old has racked up 135 appearances, scoring 21 goals and setting up 19 more. He also played his part in Chelsea's UEFA Europa Conference League triumph and their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup success.

This term, Neto has started two of Chelsea's three Premier League matches under Xabi Alonso and already found the net once.

The extension underlines his importance to Chelsea's plans. The club were determined to tie down one of their key attacking options for the long haul, and Neto has become central to the project since arriving at Stamford Bridge.