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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso, the Spaniard, has insisted that his side must learn to cope without Brazilian striker João Pedro, with Chelsea having struggled for goals since his injury.

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According to ESPN, João Pedro hasn't featured since the 2-0 win over Everton on 17 October, and he'll miss out again when Leeds United visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Brazilian striker was central to Chelsea's strong attacking start to the season and sits joint second in the club's scoring charts with five goals. Without him, the team have looked far less threatening.

In the four Premier League matches João Pedro has missed, Chelsea have scored just once from open play. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have had far less influence without him too.

Without an out-and-out number 9 leading the line, Palmer and Rogers have struggled to link up, and the team's goal output has dropped sharply.

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Two defeats in their last three matches have seen Chelsea slip to fifth. One of them was a frustrating 1-0 loss to Sunderland, who were bottom of the table at the time, and Alonso insists his side can't afford to wait for their striker to return.

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Alonso said: "We need the whole squad at this stage. It is not only the strikers who can score. We can find the net from set pieces and through our defenders and midfielders."

He added: "It is a team game. Of course João is an important player, but we have to deal with this period without him. So far we have tried different options and we have to keep trying."

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He continued: "We have to deal with it, and I will not look for a single explanation. I think there are many reasons behind any defeat, not just the absence of one player."

He explained: "If we had done more things correctly, we would have competed better and beaten Sunderland, but there were things that needed to be done. We want João Pedro back, but I do not want to blow the issue out of proportion."

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Alonso isn't short of options up front. Danny Welbeck and new signing Emmanuel Emegha can step in as direct replacements, and he's also tried Rogers and Pedro Neto as a false nine.

Asked about the pair, Alonso said: "Both are ready, but they have different qualities and are at two different stages of their careers. Danny has played a lot of matches and has a great deal of experience, while Emma has strength and physical presence and is waiting for his chance, and we have enough matches for him."

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Welbeck, 35, arrived from Brighton in the summer and has three goals this season, all in the Carabao Cup. Emegha, signed from Strasbourg, has yet to get off the mark. He only made his debut in October after recovering from injury.

Elsewhere, the Football Association have fined Chelsea £150,000 after the club admitted a charge of failing to ensure their supporters did not behave in an improper or offensive manner during the 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton last January. The incident related to chants containing an implied reference to religion or belief.