Real Madrid have been handed a boost in the race to sign the Spain midfielder this winter. One of their potential rivals has backed away from the idea.

Journalist Antonio Ruiz revealed as much on the "El Partidazo" radio programme on the "Cope" network. Sources inside Atletico Madrid have denied any negotiations or intention to sign Zubimendi in January 2027, refuting the reports that had listed the Madrid club among his suitors.

Atletico's stance marks a striking twist, especially after Britain's "Independent" newspaper pointed yesterday to the interest of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in signing him, with a possible exit from Arsenal looming thanks to his reduced role under Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea the leading rivals to Real Madrid

Atletico may have dropped out, but the competition to sign Zubimendi will be anything but easy. The "Cope" report claimed Chelsea are the most likely destination should he leave Arsenal, given the faith manager Xabi Alonso has held in him since their days together at Real Sociedad.

That puts the London club in a relatively advanced position. Real Madrid, meanwhile, may spot a chance to bring the player back to the Spanish league after he left Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025 to join Arsenal.

£60 million complicates the deal

Money is the main obstacle for the interested clubs. The "Independent" confirmed Arsenal will not let Zubimendi go for less than £60 million, the figure they paid Real Sociedad to sign him.

A departure for the Spain midfielder looks increasingly likely given the options available to Arteta, especially after the £85 million signing of Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes last summer and the manager's recent preference for Guimaraes and Declan Rice in midfield.

Arsenal's attacking plans could tip the balance too. Arteta wants a quick winger who can carry the ball forward, and the club may need a major sale to fund that deal.

Real Madrid, then, wait on the player's decision. Atletico's denial thins the field of potential rivals in the Spanish capital, but it hands the Royal club no decisive edge, not with Chelsea muscling into the negotiations and Arsenal expected to stand firm on their valuation.