Alonso justifies Enzo Fernández's exclusion, and Manchester City prepare their response

Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea future is suddenly up in the air. Xabi Alonso left the Argentine out of the squad for the EFL Cup tie against Luton, with Manchester City reportedly weighing up an offer for the midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Fernandez, who made his desire to leave Stamford Bridge clear before the summer, missed out on the Luton squad. Alonso insisted the call was purely a footballing one.

Over in England, the word is that City are mulling over a bid for the midfielder before the window closes.

The Spanish boss played down the Argentina international's absence, describing him as an "extremely professional" player who trains well.

Squad rotation and the specific demands of the game drove his thinking, Alonso explained.

"It was simply about today's match," he said in his press conference after the win over Luton. "We have other players who need minutes to play."

Pressed on when he settled on leaving Enzo out, the manager was clear: "Wednesday evening. It's a decision I made."

He also left the door open for the midfielder to return in Sunday's league game against Brighton at Stamford Bridge. "Enzo is a good professional. He trains well, and I have nothing to say about that. Simply, these are decisions we have to make with the match we played tonight in mind. We'll see on Sunday."

His absence carries extra weight given the interest from Manchester City reported in England.

"Sky Sports" say City are considering a bid for Enzo before the window slams shut at 11pm on Tuesday, and Chelsea appear ready to listen.



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