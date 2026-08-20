Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Argentina's Enzo Fernandez has shown "very good behaviour" since returning to the team, amid continued speculation over the midfielder's future during the summer transfer window.

According to Alonso, Fernandez is focused on Chelsea and preparing for Monday's Premier League opener against Fulham. The club, he stressed, are pleased with what the midfielder has offered during pre-season.

Chelsea reached an agreement with Fernandez's agent, Javier Bastori, at the end of last May. It would have allowed the player to leave for 120 million pounds sterling, with 14 August set as the final deadline for any official offers.

That deadline passed without a bid arriving. Chelsea then made clear to the player's camp that Fernandez is not for sale during the current window.

Alonso: Enzo is a Chelsea player

At his press conference today, Thursday, Alonso faced the question of whether Fernandez would remain at Stamford Bridge when the window closes on 1 September.

The Spanish manager replied: "Enzo is a Chelsea player. We are pleased with him, and he is preparing for Monday's match."

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", Alonso added that the 25-year-old had "integrated very well" since returning to the group after the World Cup, and that he "is training very well".

He continued: "I see him with very good behaviour, and that is what we want."

Manchester City awaiting Fernandez's situation

Alonso's assurances have not settled the matter. Fernandez's future still draws plenty of interest, with Manchester City keen to sign the Argentine midfielder.

City want to strengthen their midfield after Rodri's move to Barcelona and Bernardo Silva's exit on a free transfer. They believe Chelsea remain open to a deal.

The club are also in advanced negotiations over an 85 million pounds sterling move for Moroccan midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi.

Fernandez's relationship with Chelsea fans under the microscope

Fernandez's relationship with Chelsea's own supporters has complicated things further. Fans jeered him when he came on as a substitute during last Saturday's 3-1 friendly win over Real Sociedad, while others clapped and cheered.

That split reaction followed him through the game, greeting every touch he took.

Chelsea, for their part, showed their faith in the midfielder by handing him the captain's armband after he replaced Reece James in that same match.

Fernandez had tried to force through a move to Real Madrid earlier in the summer, but the effort failed and the Spanish club later denied any interest.

Spanish reports claim Chelsea remain quietly open to selling Fernandez, and that the club have enlisted agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents winger Pedro Neto, to help resolve the player's future.

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