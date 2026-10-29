Alonso faces criticism over his stance on Chelsea star

In the space of a single year, Brazilian Estevao has gone from one of the most talked-about and praised young talents to a seat on the Chelsea bench, with fans and journalists alike questioning the decisions of manager Xabi Alonso.

For part of last season, Estevao ranked among the finest young talents in world football after a promising start at Chelsea.

The change of manager altered everything. His starting appearances have become rare, and Alonso faced questions over why he has not leaned on the 19-year-old Brazilian winger, having kept him on the bench during the penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the English League Cup.

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Estevao has not started a single Premier League match this season. His only starts have come in two early rounds of the League Cup, with Chelsea absent from any European competition.

Alonso said: "I understand his situation, and of course he could have been happier. All players want to play. The right time will come for everything, and I am sure his chance will come, because that is my responsibility. We have to manage it, and we know the season will be long, and there will be moments when everyone gets their chance."

Rewind to the same period last season and Estevao was delivering performances that justified every penny of his 34 million euro move from Palmeiras. He caught the eye with his runs and his skills on the flanks, and he struck a superb goal against Barcelona in the Champions League.

A negative ending

His first season at Stamford Bridge ended early, last April, when he suffered a hamstring injury. The setback denied him a place at the World Cup with Brazil, despite expectations that he could feature in Carlo Ancelotti's squad, according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Chelsea brought Xabi Alonso in during the summer window as permanent manager, succeeding Liam Rosenior. Since taking charge, Alonso has handed Estevao only limited Premier League minutes, using him as a late substitute in some matches.

As his appearances dwindle, the Chelsea fans who travelled to support the team against Liverpool spent much of the match chanting Estevao's name. A clear message: they want to see him given a bigger role.