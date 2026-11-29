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The Allsvenskan's final day delivered. IK Sirius and Hammarby IF were both still fighting for the title, but Sirius prevailed. The club from Uppsala are champions of Sweden for the first time.

Hammarby had been favourites to take the title. The Stockholm club were level on points with Sirius (61), but had a far better goal difference (+39 to +24).

Hammarby's title bid unravelled away to Västerås SK, a side near the top of the table. Taonsa Axel put the hosts ahead in the first half and they held on.

Sirius struggled away to IFK Göteborg too. With the score stuck at 0-0, one mistake could have ended their title hopes, though they knew Hammarby's match was going their way.

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A few minutes before the end of normal time, Zalán Vancsa kept his header from a rebound just low enough to score, sending the away end wild: 0-1.

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That goal settled the title race. Hammarby ended their match with ten men after a red card deep into stoppage time, by which point they could no longer prevent Sirius' historic title.

Sirius also qualify for the Champions League qualifying rounds. Hammarby must settle for the Europa League qualifying rounds.

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Djurgårdens IF had reason to celebrate too. Hammarby's arch-rivals celebrated the goal Sirius conceded in the previous round , as it significantly reduced Hammarby's chances of winning the title.

That defeat damaged Djurgårdens' European prospects, leaving them level on points with BK Häcken before the final round in the race for the third and final European place. Djurgårdens then beat Häcken 1-0 in their head-to-head meeting on the final day, giving that part of Stockholm something to celebrate.