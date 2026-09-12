Allegri: "Now the result matters, not the performance. Anguissa out"

Massimiliano Allegri, Napoli manager, spoke at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow evening's Serie A clash against Bologna, scheduled for 6pm at the Stadio Maradona:









It is an important crossroads, are you motivated and convinced the team will do well? What approach are you asking for? What must be avoided?

"Tomorrow is our chance to start winning at home, because we still haven't done that. There is not much to say, we know the moment we are in, three defeats in a row. There is little to say and only things to do. Tomorrow we have the chance to take three points against a Bologna side who got a good result against Sassuolo, who are well coached and have technical quality. But tomorrow is very important for us and on that... it is clear to everyone."





How are Anguissa and Neres?

"Anguissa is out, along with McTominay, Marianucci, Giovane, while Neres is better, Lang is available. We have enough players to face the match in the best possible way. Tomorrow is a match of great responsibility. From the next one onwards we will then have an important stretch of time to sort out the table and tackle the following nine in the best way."





Di Lorenzo is an important figure in the dressing room after three consecutive defeats. How do you deal with things after these results?

"It is very simple, there is only one way: only we can turn the trend around, it is not as if anyone will hand us anything. We need calm and responsibility, and we need to understand the importance of the match. Above everything comes the result, because in the end that is what changes everyone's mood, especially ours inside the club. It is true that we faced Como, who are an excellent side, Inter, who are the strongest team in the league, and Arsenal, but if the performances in that way, in both phases, have not been enough, then clearly there is some little piece missing that must be done tomorrow to win the match and it is not easy at all. In these moments things look blacker than they are. In the end performances are one thing and you can absolutely improve both phases, but the result affects you... sometimes you play matches you do not deserve to and get results, and other times the opposite. We have had good spells in matches, others less good. Tomorrow, regardless of the technical performance, which still has to be there... against Arsenal too we produced it, perhaps allowing a few too many shots, but tomorrow the result is fundamental and everyone will be needed. Di Lorenzo? He is the captain, he is a very responsible lad, an extraordinary player, but we have been through many moments like these in our careers. The important thing is to face them with courage while seeing things as less black than they are. If you are good on 30 June, you are good on 30 December and on 30 June next year as well, then there are moments when you are missing players or conditions and things go less well for you. It is nice to hear that everyone explains football, but football is wonderful for that very reason because there is unpredictability."





How do you see the team mentally? Di Lorenzo after Arsenal said there is something wrong but we do not understand what.

"At times like these, the less we think and the more we do, the better. We think, we talk, but the only thing is to go on the pitch and do things better. We have analysed the matches, as always, it is not as if we analyse them when we lose and not when we win. We have prepared for the match, with respect for Bologna and by looking to put something more into both phases, knowing that the match will be long."





Will Lang play tomorrow?

"We will see tomorrow morning, I have doubts. But not because of those things... so many happen in a career. It ended there, he apologised, we have solutions up front with Neres, Lang, De Bruyne, Vergara, Lucca, Hojlund, Politano... we have attacking players and tomorrow morning we will see about putting together the line-up. Then there are the substitutions, it is a long match."





Does the double playmaker help you at least in the build-up?

"In every match you can do better in both phases. Against Arsenal we did well technically, we could have done better in the build-up, we were giving the ball away, and in potential chances we made the wrong choice."





Winning tomorrow is the main thing that matters, but is there not also an issue linked to the performances that could worry you? De Bruyne said he cannot do any better than this.

"I believe he can do better. He put in a good performance, I am happy with him as I am with everyone, but if this is not enough then we all have to do more. The responsibility tomorrow is important, tomorrow the result comes before the performance. Through the performance you have to get the result, but it is not true that the performances against Como, Inter, Arsenal... there are opponents too. I would also like to keep the ball for 90 minutes and have 30 shots, but there are opponents too and in those moments you must not concede. We conceded, but we also had chances. If it has not been enough so far, more is needed. Tomorrow there is no performance, good or bad, what matters is trying to get it over the line."





In the defensive phase are you thinking of changing anything in terms of your setup?

"It is true we conceded shots on target, but paradoxically more in the first half with the ball almost even than in the second half with the dominance. For the goal they score a great goal, but we do not follow the one-two. With shots you have to understand how they come about, you can count 15 as well, but it depends on how many saves the goalkeeper makes and from where they shoot. Regardless of the defensive phase we made wrong choices up front that you cannot make at this level. In defence we need to allow fewer shots, be more alert, every now and then we go on passing instincts but they need to improve. The clear objective is the result."





Can the physical condition be affected by changing the preparation completely?

"Results change opinion, but structurally this team need more time, some come with few matches in their legs. I am very confident, our most difficult matches are tomorrow and in Florence... then after the break we will improve physically as well."





Anguissa, what happened?

"Yesterday he felt some discomfort and stopped, in any case he is not available."



