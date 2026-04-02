Allegations of corruption… Two years in prison for former Tunisia coach

A Tunisian court handed down a two-year prison sentence in absentia on Thursday against Sami Trabelsi, the former coach of the Tunisian national team, along with a substantial fine.

This follows charges relating to customs laws and foreign currency transactions, according to Tunisian radio station “Jawhara FM”.

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Trabelsi has been referred for trial along with several others, and the fines imposed on him have exceeded half a million Tunisian dinars, due to his setting up a company and then closing it down without settling the debts and financial irregularities imposed on it, which has led to the former Tunisia coach facing charges of financial corruption.

It is worth noting that the French-Tunisian coach, Sabri Lamouchi, is currently in charge of the ‘Eagles of Carthage’ national team, which is preparing to compete in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.