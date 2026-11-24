Share Follow GOAL on Google

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has ended a long-running curse and taken the Saudi side's throne in the AFC Champions League Elite, displacing Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr hosted Al-Sadd at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday , on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Twelve minutes in, Cristiano Ronaldo was brought down inside the box and won Al-Nassr a penalty.

He took it himself. In the 13th minute he expertly thumped a thunderous strike into the net to the right of goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

That ended the spot-kick curse that had dogged the Portuguese star at Al-Nassr since the start of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Only last Friday he'd missed a penalty in the Clasico against fierce rivals Al-Ahli, a rearranged matchday-nine Saudi Pro League fixture that Al-Nassr lost 3-1.

Related Topics

AFC Champions League Elite Matches Gamba Osaka vs Port FC FanCode

Kashima Antlers vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC FanCode



According to Opta, Ronaldo has now missed both penalties he's taken in the Saudi Pro League this season. The first came in the 1-0 win over Neom on 20 October, when he failed to beat goalkeeper Marcin Bułka.

That's as many as he missed in the whole of last season's league campaign, when he scored six out of eight.

Advertisement

It was also the first time since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, after his Manchester United contract was terminated, that Ronaldo had failed to score two penalties in a row in the Saudi Pro League.

His last Saudi Pro League penalty goal for Al-Nassr came on 3 April in a 5-2 win over Al-Najma. His next one from the spot arrived in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Advertisement

This one made history. It took Ronaldo to the top of Al-Nassr's all-time scoring charts in the AFC Champions League Elite.

He now has 17 goals for the club in the competition, moving past Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 16 times for Al-Nassr in the tournament.

Advertisement

It was also the 987th goal of his career, leaving him just 13 short of becoming the first player in football history to reach 1,000.

It's his second goal in this season's competition, after he scored against Uzbek side Neftchi on matchday two of the league stage in a 3-1 win for Al-Nassr.