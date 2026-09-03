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Lionel Messi ArgentinaGetty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

All of Argentina's matches stop for Messi

River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia
River Plate
Independiente Rivadavia
Liga Profesional
Gimnasia Mendoza vs Boca Juniors
Gimnasia Mendoza
Boca Juniors
Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors
Velez Sarsfield
Copa Argentina
Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo
Sao Paulo
Copa Sudamericana
Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC
Inter Miami CF
Chicago Fire FC
Major League Soccer
L. Messi
Argentina
Brazil
Spain
US

Messi's decision saddened Argentine fans and many around the world

Every football match in Argentina will pause at the tenth minute for a minute of applause in tribute to Lionel Messi, following his decision to retire from international football.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami star announced earlier this week that he will not play for Argentina again after featuring at this summer's World Cup.

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Messi said the decision "hurts the depths of my soul", but added that he "knows the time has come" to stop representing Argentina, the country he led to glory at the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Thursday evening that every match "in all categories" across the country will stop on the tenth minute for a full minute of applause.

Why the tenth minute? The number 10 carries deep symbolism for Messi, who wore it at most of his clubs and with the national team. The tribute covers men's and women's football, plus futsal and beach football.

The association added in its statement: "Furthermore, stadiums equipped with screens must broadcast the association's institutional video before the matches kick off."

It started on Wednesday. During the Argentine Cup clash between Velez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors, the applause rang out.

This summer's tournament was the sixth World Cup of Messi's career. He became only the second player, after Brazil's Cafu, to appear in three men's World Cup finals.

The former Barcelona forward holds the Argentina record for appearances with 207, and for goals with 125.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.

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