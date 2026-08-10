Excelsior have strengthened their squad with Alireza Jahanbakhsh, the Kralingers have confirmed via their official channels. The 32-year-old winger has signed a one-season contract with the current leaders of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, with an option for a further year.

His arrival points to the imminent departure of Gyan de Regt. The 22-year-old forward is close to joining Holstein Kiel for around two million euros, which would leave a vacancy on the Rotterdam club's flanks.

Technical director Mark Ruijl is delighted with Jahanbakhsh's arrival. "With Alireza, we are bringing in a player who has played at the very highest level and was recently still active at the World Cup. He knows the Eredivisie and our type of football well, and brings enormous experience and personality. With his qualities and winning mentality, he is of great value to our squad both on and off the pitch. We are therefore pleased that he is committing himself to Excelsior for the coming season."

Jahanbakhsh himself is thrilled to be back. "Rotterdam has a special place in my heart. I've lived here for five years, my mates are here, I feel at home. If things are going well off the pitch, I also perform better. What can the people at Woudestein expect from me? I give everything, one hundred per cent. And hopefully as many goals and assists as possible. I can't wait to get started."

Previously, the experienced attacker played for NEC, AZ, Feyenoord and sc Heerenveen, and after a season with Belgian side FCV Dender he is returning to the Eredivisie once again.

At AZ, Jahanbakhsh enjoyed his best spell in Dutch football. In the 2017/18 season, he finished as the Eredivisie's top scorer with 21 goals, after which Brighton & Hove Albion paid around 25 million euros for him.

He failed to make a definitive breakthrough in the Premier League, which led to a return to the Netherlands in 2021 to join Feyenoord. With the Rotterdam club, he became league champion aliren and also reached the Conference League final.

Following his departure from Feyenoord, Jahanbakhsh signed for sc Heerenveen in November 2024. He scored three goals and provided three assists in 20 matches there, but his expiring contract was not extended after the season.

Then, four months later, Jahanbakhsh found a new home at FCV Dender. The winger played 21 matches for the Belgian club last season and scored once.