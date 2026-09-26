Algeria's technical staff have decided to exclude Rayan Aït-Nouri from the current training camp. The move follows a flare-up between the left-back and the coaches during Friday's match against Zambia, which the Algerian national team won 3-1.

Aït-Nouri, the Manchester City player, refused to comply with the technical staff's instructions after a heated verbal altercation. He had been preparing to come on as a substitute before the decision to bring him on changed once Algeria scored their second goal.

The 25-year-old started the match on the bench, a reflection of his limited playing time with Manchester City since the beginning of the season. He has featured in just two matches for his side.

Once Algeria doubled their lead, the player returned to the bench before being asked to resume his warm-up. He ignored the instructions, and the situation escalated with the technical staff.

Aït-Nouri did not take part in the match. National coach Ibrahim Hamdani then decided to exclude him from the camp and send him back to Manchester City.

The Algerian Football Federation said in a statement: "The national coach, Mr Ibrahim Hamdani, decided today, Saturday, to release Rayan Aït-Nouri from the national team's current training camp. The Algerian international will therefore join his club, Manchester City."