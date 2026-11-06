Alex Ferguson legacy in focus! Michael Carrick reflects on legendary boss as Manchester United prepare for Aston Villa showdown

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has called on his players to use their midweek European heroics as a springboard for domestic consistency. Speaking ahead of a high-stakes encounter with Aston Villa, the Red Devils boss also took time to reflect on the immense influence of Sir Alex Ferguson as the club marks a major milestone for the legendary Scotsman.

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Honouring the Ferguson dynasty

The atmosphere at Old Trafford this weekend will be charged with nostalgia as Manchester United commemorates 40 years since Sir Alex first walked through the doors of the Theatre of Dreams. Speaking to the media about the legendary manager's enduring impact, Carrick was quick to highlight how the Scotsman's arrival in November 1986 transformed the trajectory of the club forever. "It's something definitely worth celebrating as a football club, 40 years this week since he came here," the United boss explained.

"I am probably closer to him, and speak more to him now, than I did when I was playing. Ever since he came here, the impact he has had on me as an individual was immense." To truly honour that history, Carrick believes his side must find the formula for sustained success rather than relying on sporadic bursts of brilliance.

Managing the squad after Roma thriller

While the focus is partially on the past, Carrick’s immediate concern lies with a squad that is currently balancing the highs of a Champions League comeback with the harsh realities of a growing injury list. The manager confirmed a significant blow to his midfield options, revealing that Carlos Baleba is set for a stint on the sidelines.

The youngster suffered an injury during the dramatic 3-2 victory over Roma and is expected to be out for several weeks, with a return only likely following the conclusion of the upcoming international break. There was slightly more optimistic news regarding Patrick Dorgu, who is "slowly getting back" to fitness after a seven-game absence, though his involvement against Villa remains subject to late assessments.

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Reflecting on the midweek victory that ignited the Old Trafford crowd, Carrick was careful to ensure his players did not become complacent after the emotional high of the European turnaround. He described the result as a "one-off" and stressed that the hard work is only just beginning if the team wants to climb the Premier League table. "We scored some goals from nowhere. I thought we played really well and deserved to win the game. Nothing is done yet. It is one moment in time that we need to use to move forward. We need more of it, for sure," he told the media.

Solskjaer support and the path ahead

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The conversation also turned to another former United figure, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who recently spoke to Norwegian media to offer his backing for Carrick to lead the club long-term. Despite the noise surrounding his permanent status in the hotseat, Carrick remained focused on the task at hand, though he spoke warmly of his former colleague and fellow 1999 Treble-winner.

The current United boss admitted he had not personally watched the interview but was pleased to hear of the support from a man who understands the unique pressures of the United job better than most. He expressed a desire to see Solskjaer return to management in the near future, describing him as a "fantastic person" who knows him better than almost anyone else in the industry.