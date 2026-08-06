Mikel Arteta cut a deeply frustrated figure after his Arsenal side lost to Real Betis yesterday in their preparations for the new season.

Arsenal slipped to a surprise 3-1 defeat in the friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, a fixture both sides had lined up to sharpen their fitness before the campaign gets under way.

The Sunreported that Arteta's frustration on the touchline in Dublin betrayed a manager who knows this squad cannot easily win another title.

Outings for the likes of Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira only underlined how much work Arteta may need to do in the transfer market this summer.

The Gunners looked lacklustre and shipped a heavy defeat in their first serious warm-up before the season starts.

Their behind-closed-doors friendly against MK Dons had been little more than a training exercise. Saturday's 4-1 win over Girona was a gentle afternoon against second-tier opposition.

Last night was different. A real test against a Champions League side, and the Gunners flunked it.

There is a silver lining. Arsenal were without a raft of World Cup stars, among them Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and the injured William Saliba.

Even so, if this match told Arteta anything, it is that he needs fresh faces to lift the level.

Bruno Guimaraes should provide exactly that. His imminent arrival in a deal worth 75 million pounds sterling will help, but plenty of work remains.

Reports suggest Real Madrid have dangled a more lucrative contract in front of Vinicius Junior, a move that could scupper Arsenal's ambitious pursuit of the standout star.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, another player short of the required level, gifted Betis their opener.

The Spaniard fumbled a corner and left Riquelme completely unmarked at the back post to slot home with ease.

Kepa had a hand in the second too. His poor clearance handed Betis the ball, and Nelson Deossa lashed a stunning long-range effort into the top corner.

Christos Tzolis, Arteta's newest signing, offered a glimmer of hope when his perfect corner found the head of Piero Hincapie to pull one back for the Gunners.

Another individual error snuffed that out. A wayward pass from Kai Havertz gave Betis possession before the break, and Pablo Fornals rifled the third past Kepa.

Wholesale changes in the second half broke up the rhythm as Arsenal stumbled to a 3-1 defeat.

The message could not have been clearer. If Arteta wants to take Arsenal somewhere special this season, signings are non-negotiable.