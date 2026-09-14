Alan Shearer: Bruno Fernandes is pathetic

Alan Shearer, the England football legend and the Premier League's all-time top scorer, criticised Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for his role in getting Manchester City star Phil Foden sent off with a red card during the Manchester derby yesterday, Sunday.

Foden saw a straight red in the 23rd minute after kicking the United captain. That left City to play with ten men for most of the match, which ended in a 1-0 win for the Citizens.

His reaction came after Fernandes appeared to kick him while he was on the ground first, before the Portugal star writhed in pain.

Only Foden was punished, though. Shearer felt that was wrong.

Speaking in comments carried by the "Daily Mail", he said: "I think the way Bruno Fernandes went down was pathetic. He helped get Foden off the pitch, and yes, he kicked him slightly, but Bruno Fernandes kicked Phil Foden too."

The former Newcastle striker added: "If Phil Foden reacted in the same way as Bruno Fernandes, they would both get a red card. So, for me, either both are sent off or neither of them is."

He continued: "He was sent off, so he is stupid, okay? But Bruno Fernandes did the same thing, so for me, without a doubt, they should both have got a red card if Michael Oliver thinks Phil Foden's kick warranted a sending off."

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