Al-Hilal owner Prince Alwaleed bin Talal savoured victory in the Riyadh derby over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League, insisting his storm would rage on for years to come.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 2-0 at the SHG Arena on Friday in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

At full time, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal took to his official account on "X", writing: "Al-Hilal is a trust from my brother the Crown Prince, so we have nothing to say but 'at your service'. The storm has become a hurricane, and the hurricane will continue for many years."

He also ran through the nationalities of his squad, adding: "Al-Hilal the global, a team of national selections, 19 players representing 11 countries, Al-Hilal the world champion."

The win was Al-Hilal's fifth in a row in the Roshn League, sending them top of the table on 15 points. That puts them three clear of second-placed Al-Nassr, who face a tough clasico against Al-Ittihad on Saturday.

"The Leader" want the Saudi League title back after two barren seasons. Al-Ittihad lifted it in 2024-2025, before Al-Nassr took it last time out.