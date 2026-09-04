Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
SRI LANKA-SAUDI-DIPLOMACYAFP

Translated by

Al-Waleed bin Talal: Al-Hilal is a world champion, and its storm will continue for many years

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The Leader" claimed its fifth win in the Roshn League

Al-Hilal owner Prince Alwaleed bin Talal savoured victory in the Riyadh derby over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League, insisting his storm would rage on for years to come.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 2-0 at the SHG Arena on Friday in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

At full time, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal took to his official account on "X", writing: "Al-Hilal is a trust from my brother the Crown Prince, so we have nothing to say but 'at your service'. The storm has become a hurricane, and the hurricane will continue for many years."

He also ran through the nationalities of his squad, adding: "Al-Hilal the global, a team of national selections, 19 players representing 11 countries, Al-Hilal the world champion."

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS

The win was Al-Hilal's fifth in a row in the Roshn League, sending them top of the table on 15 points. That puts them three clear of second-placed Al-Nassr, who face a tough clasico against Al-Ittihad on Saturday.

"The Leader" want the Saudi League title back after two barren seasons. Al-Ittihad lifted it in 2024-2025, before Al-Nassr took it last time out.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google