Al-Hilal are bracing for a heavyweight test against Al-Qadsiah on Friday evening, a clash that could shape the battle for the top of the Saudi Pro League. Italian coach Simone Inzaghi holds an extra card, though, one that may hand him fresh solutions: captain Salem Al-Dawsari is back in his plans after a lengthy injury absence.

The newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reports that Salem returned to Al-Hilal's squad in the recent match against Al-Hazm, having overcome injuries to his knee and foot joint. He featured again after a spell on the sidelines. His involvement was limited to the closing minutes, but the comeback marks an important step towards full fitness.

The Tornado's return raises a key question ahead of the Al-Qadsiah clash. Will Inzaghi surprise his opponent by handing Salem a starting berth, or keep managing him carefully and feeding him minutes gradually? Al-Riyadiah offer no confirmation yet that a decision to start him from the off has been settled.

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Salem brings considerable experience of decisive encounters. His ability to move between the lines, create chances and get into the penalty area gives Al-Hilal a different attacking option, particularly in matches that demand individual solutions to break down a well-drilled defence. Starting him so soon after a long injury, though, remains a call tied to how the technical staff rate his physical readiness.

Inzaghi, meanwhile, has grown used to leaning on the trio of Ollie Watkins, Crysencio Summerville and Gabriel Martinelli up front, the line-up he began the Al-Hazm clash with. That stability leaves the Italian weighing whether to preserve his attacking harmony or make a change that restores Salem to the starting eleven.

The contest carries added weight because of the race for top spot. Al-Qadsiah go into the match a point ahead of Al-Hilal, who hold a game in hand. The captain's return at such a delicate moment could sharpen Al-Hilal's attacking options, whether he starts or waits on the bench until the game demands his introduction.

One question lingers above all: will Inzaghi give the Tornado the green light to lead Al-Hilal's attack against Al-Qadsiah, or save him as a trump card for the second half? Salem's return hands Al-Hilal an extra option, that much is certain. But confirming his place in the starting line-up rests with the technical staff, and it cannot be treated as a final decision just yet.