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Al-Taawoun coach reveals: will Hamdallah return against Al-Hilal?

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
A. Hamdallah
Z. Lazetic
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
Serbia

The Moroccan striker has been absent for a week due to injury

Al-Taawoun boss Zarko Lazetic has revealed whether Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah will be fit to face Al-Hilal in the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal head to Buraidah on Saturday to take on Al-Taawoun at their home ground in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", Lazetic confirmed that injury will keep Hamdallah out of the clash with Al-Hilal.

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Hamdallah picked up a hamstring injury during Al-Taawoun's goalless draw with Al-Fateh last Saturday, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

That injury also ruled the Moroccan out for "Sukkari Al-Qassim" as they slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat against Al-Hazem last Tuesday, in the sixth round of the Saudi League.

Earlier press reports suggest Hamdallah could return for Al-Taawoun in the meeting with Oman's Al-Nahda on 16 September in the AFC Champions League 2.

Since arriving from Al-Shabab in the last summer transfer window, Hamdallah has made 6 appearances for Al-Taawoun, scoring 3 goals and setting up one more.

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