How to get Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite features a high-stakes West Asian showdown as Qatari champions Al Sadd SC take on Saudi Arabia powerhouse Al Hilal. Both clubs carry immense continental prestige, making this group stage clash one of the most anticipated fixtures on the football calendar.

Matches between Al Sadd and Al Hilal consistently deliver fast-paced action, passionate atmospheres, and world-class skill on the pitch. Fans across the region are eager to secure matchday access for this epic encounter.

GOAL provides all the vital details you need to claim your seats and experience this thrilling continental match live inside the stadium.

When is Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal is not currently available, but kick-off details will be confirmed closer to the fixture.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy AL SADD SC vs AL HILAL tickets?

Official match tickets are made available directly through the primary ticketing platforms and host club portals such as Webook and BLU Store. Football enthusiasts can register and purchase general admission passes directly from these primary sales outlets as soon as allocations go live.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The secondary marketplace offers fans alternative options to buy tickets after official allocations have completely sold out.

How much are AL SADD SC vs AL HILAL tickets?

Standard entry prices on official primary channels start at SAR 30 for general admission seating, though prime pitch-side categories or VIP sections cost significantly more.

On secondary market platforms like GrintaHub, ticket prices typically start from around SAR 100 depending on seat selection, location, and real-time fan demand.

Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal Form

Al-Sadd have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in the AFC Champions League Elite — a 3-0 loss to Esteghlal on September 14. In their four wins, they scored 16 goals and conceded eight, including a 3-6 away win at Al-Sailiya and a 2-6 victory at Qatar SC. Their domestic form has been strong, though they have shown defensive vulnerabilities in high-scoring fixtures.

Al Hilal have also won four of their last five, losing only to Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League on September 7. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15. Across the five matches, they scored 11 goals and conceded four, with their 6-0 win over Al-Taawoun standing as the most emphatic performance of that run.

Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the AFC Champions League Elite on April 13, 2026, when Al-Sadd won 7-5 away at Al Hilal in a high-scoring contest. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the AFC Champions League Elite, Al Hilal hold a 3-2 advantage in wins, though the sides have combined for 28 goals across those meetings. Earlier encounters include a 3-1 Al Hilal win in October 2025 and a 1-1 draw at Al-Sadd in November 2024.



