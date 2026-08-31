Al-Qadsiah boss Brendan Rodgers has made a bold call on the Roshn Pro League top scorer race this season. The Northern Irishman has snubbed Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, instead backing his own Mexican striker Julian Quinones to keep hold of the Golden Boot.

Quinones stole the spotlight last term. He was crowned Roshn League top scorer with 33 goals, seeing off Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney and Ronaldo in one of his sharpest campaigns yet, and confirming his status as one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition.

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"I expect Quinones to win the Saudi League top scorer title this season as well," Rodgers told reporters. "He is a top-class goalscorer, and we are happy to have a player like him." He has no doubt his striker will rediscover his scoring touch in a hurry.

Rodgers went further in defence of his man. "Everyone knows his value, and he is still a star, but he has been unlucky so far. He scored a goal that was disallowed, and he has also had goals disallowed in previous matches," he said, insisting the numbers don't reflect the true level of Quinones on the pitch.

The Al-Qadsiah manager kept the support flowing. "I still have confidence in Quinones. He is one of the best strikers in my career. He was the top scorer last season without penalties, and he still has the same mentality, but he just needs a bit of luck to get going again."

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Those words land at an awkward moment. Quinones has managed just one goal in four Roshn League matches this season, drawing a blank on goals and assists in Al-Qadsiah's 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly and copping some fan and media criticism as a result.

Rodgers, though, reckons talk of a decline is premature. He points to the quality, experience and drive that make his striker capable of storming back into the top scorers' race, even as Ronaldo and other stars keep the pressure on at the summit.