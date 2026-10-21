Al-Qadsiah have moved to arm themselves with foreign referees for the eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Roshn League.

The eastern club host Al-Hilal the day after tomorrow, Friday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Qadsiah had asked for a foreign refereeing crew to officiate the match.

According to the paper, the club submitted the request and paid the required fee within the legal window, at least 16 days before kick-off.

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This is no one-off. Al-Qadsiah's management have set aside a dedicated budget to bring in foreign referees for the season's biggest matches, with the clash against "the Leader" top of the list.

The game pits the top two in the standings against each other. Al-Qadsiah sit at the summit on 25 points, a single point clear of second-placed Al-Hilal, though "the Leader" have played a game fewer.