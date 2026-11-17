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Greek coach Georgios Donis, head coach of Saudi Arabia, has decided to change half of his starting line-up for the friendly against Uzbekistan.

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Saudi Arabia take on Uzbekistan today, Tuesday, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, in their second friendly of the current international break.

Donis has named his line-up, and there's no place in it for Al-Hilal goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais. He isn't starting and he isn't on the bench. Hamed Al-Shanqiti starts in his place.

Al-Shanqiti isn't the only new face from the side that beat South Korea 3-2 last Friday. Saud Abdulhamid comes in at right-back at the expense of Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat.

Musab Al-Juwayr is back in the starting line-up too, replacing Mohammed Kanno. He missed Saudi Arabia's Arabian Gulf Cup campaign, "Khaleeji 27", and sat on the bench against South Korea.

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Up front, the Greek coach has made two changes. Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Feras Al-Brikan line up alongside Marwan Al-Sahafi, with Mohammed Al-Qahtani and Abdullah Al-Hamdan making way.

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Saudi Arabia's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Hamed Al-Shanqiti

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Defence: Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Moteb Al-Harbi

Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr

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Attack: Marwan Al-Sahafi, Feras Al-Brikan, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi

Saudi Arabia have the better of the head-to-head record against Uzbekistan. In 12 meetings, they've won seven to Uzbekistan's four, with one match ending in a draw.

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This is their second match of the current training camp in Doha, after the 3-2 win over South Korea in the first.

That victory ended a 21-year wait for a win over South Korea. The last one had come in 2005, when Saudi Arabia beat them home and away, 2-0 and 1-0, in qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

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In the six meetings that followed, Saudi Arabia failed to win once. South Korea won two and the other four finished level, until Friday's victory finally broke the run.

Friday's match was the 19th meeting between Saudi Arabia and South Korea across friendly and competitive fixtures since they first met in 1980.

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Across those 19 games, the record is dead level: six wins apiece and seven draws.

It was also the seventh friendly between the two, a series dating back to 1980. South Korea have won two of those and three have been drawn, while Friday's win was Saudi Arabia's second.

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Saudi Arabia's most famous win over South Korea came in the 2000 Asian Cup semi-final, when Talal Al-Meshal scored both goals in a 2-1 victory.

The last competitive meeting came in the round of 16 at the 2023 Asian Cup. It finished 1-1 after normal time, and South Korea went through to the quarter-finals on penalties.