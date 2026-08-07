Al-Nassr vice-president: the difficulties will be resolved soon, and together we will triumph

Al-Nassr vice-president Khalid Al-Malik has moved to reassure supporters ahead of the new 2026-2027 season, with the club mired in a run of difficult crises.

The Saudi side have failed to sign a single player this summer despite agreeing a deal for Portugal's Samu Costa, the Real Mallorca midfielder, hamstrung by the financial restrictions weighing on the club.

Writing on his personal X account, Al-Malik said: "Our dear fans, the difficulties will be resolved soon, God willing".

He added: "But no matter how great the pressures and the talk, our focus remains in its rightful place. Your club is preparing for its first official match in less than a week, and this is what deserves all our energy and attention".

Al-Nassr open their Roshn League campaign against Al-Fateh in the first round on Saturday 15 August.

Al-Malik concluded: "We call on you all to stand behind the team through attendance, backing and support, as you have always accustomed us in good times and bad. Together we advance, and together we triumph, God willing".

They are chasing back-to-back Saudi league titles after ending a seven-year drought last season. A maiden AFC Champions League Elite crown is also in their sights.