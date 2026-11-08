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imago-sport-1083373668.jpgSebastian Frej
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Al-Nassr on the verge of securing their star for four seasons

Al Nassr FC
N. Boushal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

A final step towards the signing

Al-Nassr are closing in on a new deal for Nawaf Boushal, with the right-back set to commit to the next four seasons after several rounds of talks.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the club opened direct talks with the player's agent, Ali Al-Rammah, and the two sides are now close to agreement on an extension. The financial details and terms of the new contract will be announced in the coming period.

The capital club signed the 27-year-old to a five-year professional contract back in January 2023, snapping him up from Al-Fateh. He now enters the free period that lets him negotiate with any club next January.

Boushal has racked up 138 appearances in the yellow shirt, scoring 3 goals and providing 19 assists. He has also picked up 15 yellow cards and two red cards, and proved one of the key men in last season's Saudi Roshn League title triumph.

Next matches
ALN

ALN

Saudi Pro League

20 Nov 2026

ALQ

ALQ

At international level, Boushal has 31 caps for Saudi Arabia and helped his country lift the Gulf Cup last October, beating the UAE in the final.

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