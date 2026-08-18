Al-Nassr will play eight matches in the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite for the 2026-2027 season. Four come at home and four away, in line with the tournament's new format.

This is the forty-fifth edition of Asia's most important club competition, organised by the Asian Football Confederation. It also marks the third edition since the tournament took on the name "AFC Champions League Elite".

A new milestone arrives in 2026-2027. The Asian Football Confederation has expanded the league phase from 24 clubs to 32, split into 16 teams each across the West and East regions.

Every side plays eight matches in the league phase, with the leading teams qualifying for the knockout rounds under the new format.

The draw handed Al-Nassr eight opponents from the West region. They will face four clubs at home and travel for the other four. The fixtures fell as follows:

Al-Sadd of Qatar, at Al-Nassr's stadium.

Al-Ain of the UAE, away from Al-Nassr's stadium.

Navbahor of Uzbekistan, at Al-Nassr's stadium.

Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE, away from Al-Nassr's stadium.

Al-Gharafa of Qatar, at Al-Nassr's stadium.

Al-Wasl of the UAE, away from Al-Nassr's stadium.

Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan, away from Al-Nassr's stadium.

Al-Shamal of Qatar, at Al-Nassr's stadium.

Al-Nassr begin their league campaign with a tough and varied slate against clubs from Qatar, the UAE and Uzbekistan. The aim is clear: book a place in the knockout rounds and go for the continental title.