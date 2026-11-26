Share Follow GOAL on Google

Al-Ahli will be without one of their standout stars when they face Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League, because of the curse of their traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

Advertisement

Al-Ahli host Al-Taawoun at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday, two days from now, in round 13 of the Saudi Pro League.

With 48 hours to go, the club issued a statement on their official X account confirming that Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez is injured and will miss the visit of Al-Taawoun.

The club's statement read: "Team player Roger Ibanez underwent medical tests, which showed that he suffered an injury in the leg area in the match against Al-Nassr."

It continued: "As a result of the injury, Ibanez will follow a medical treatment and rehabilitation programme, the length of which will be determined by his response to treatment and the stages of his recovery."

Advertisement Advertisement

He picked up the problem during last Friday's big 3-1 home win over Al-Nassr at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, a rearranged fixture from round nine of the Saudi Pro League.

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League Matches Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha FanCode

Al Ittihad vs Neom SC FanCode

Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC FanCode

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal FanCode

Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun FanCode

Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha FanCode











Ibanez was one of the standout performers that night, and he settled it. With around a quarter of an hour left, he headed a cross from a corner into the net for Al-Ahli's third.

The injury kept him out of last Monday's shock 3-2 defeat to Qatar's Al-Shamal in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

Advertisement

It's not yet clear whether the former Roma defender will miss only the Al-Taawoun game or whether the injury will rule him out of further matches too.

Next up after Al-Taawoun is a home game against Al-Faisaly on Friday 4 December at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, in round 14 of the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

Then comes a huge night on Tuesday 8 December, when Al-Ahli host the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah in the sixth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

Al-Ahli and their Dutch coach Marino Busic rely heavily on Ibanez. He has been excellent this season, and ever since he arrived in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old has played 17 matches for Al-Ahli this season, scoring twice but yet to provide an assist.

In all, he has made 141 appearances for the Jeddah club since arriving at the Alinma Stadium in 2023, with 16 goals and nine assists in that time.

Advertisement

Alongside Turkish team-mate Merih Demiral and Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, he has become the bedrock of the Al-Ahli defence.

That trio helped rewrite the club's history. Al-Ahli had never won the AFC Champions League Elite before, and they've now lifted it twice in a row. They also ended a nine-year wait to win the Saudi Super Cup for only the second time.

Advertisement

Al-Ahli go into the Al-Taawoun game fourth in the Saudi Pro League on 24 points from eight wins and four defeats, six behind leaders Al-Hilal.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, they're seventh in the West group on eight points from two wins, two draws and a defeat. The UAE's Al-Ain top the table, five points clear of them.

Advertisement

In the King's Cup, a 2-1 win over Al-Anwar took them through the round of 32. Al-Ula await in the last 16 on Monday 11 January at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina.

Then there's the Saudi Super Cup in Kuwait. Al-Ahli face Al-Qadsiah on 19 December, a day before Al-Nassr take on Al-Kholood, and if they go through they'll meet the other winner in the final on 23 December.