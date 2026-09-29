Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed he struck an agreement with Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez, while the European Club Association president and Paris Saint-Germain chief named three players he is backing for this year's Ballon d'Or, the prize handed to the world's best player.

Speaking at a press conference after the association's general assembly on Tuesday, Al-Khelaifi renewed his defence of Perez. He insisted the Spaniard and his club deserve more respect for what they have given the game.

The Qatari official told Spanish newspaper "Marca": "Florentino and Real Madrid deserve more respect. He has done everything for football, and I do not know how many Champions League titles they have won in recent years."

"During the half hour in which we spoke, we reached an agreement," he continued, though he gave no details of what that agreement involved.

Al-Khelaifi denies wanting the FIFA presidency

The Paris Saint-Germain president also tackled the ongoing controversy around FIFA, stressing he has no plans to succeed Gianni Infantino at the top of the governing body.

"I have no interest whatsoever in FIFA, that is not my aim," he said. "I am enjoying what I do. I am thinking about continuing to grow with the European Club Association, as you have seen today."

He added: "I want to be positive. It is sad, as I said, what we are seeing, but we need to be positive in order to change things."

Al-Khelaifi speaks about the Ballon d'Or

On the Ballon d'Or race, Al-Khelaifi refused to pick a fight with rival clubs. But he made no secret of his wish to see a Paris Saint-Germain player lift the award.

He said: "Do not get me into trouble with the other clubs. Obviously I want one of my three players to win it: Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, or Fabian Ruiz, who also deserves it, although you know that I know Kylian Mbappe well, and that he is one of the best players in the world."