Al-Khaleej host Al-Shabab at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, renewing a fixture Al-Khaleej won 1-0 the last time the sides met back in January. Al-Khaleej enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign under Georgios Donis, finishing eighth with Joshua King firing them to a top half finish, while Al-Shabab had a season of contrasts under Imanol Alguacil, reaching the Gulf Club Champions League final as runners-up despite a mid-table domestic finish.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Khaleej Club vs Al-Shabab FC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2 22 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Khaleej Club vs Al-Shabab FC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and each club's own channels, though these are usually released only a week or two before kickoff. Given Al-Shabab's growing reputation under Alguacil and Al-Khaleej's own steady progress, booking early throughTicombo is a sensible way to secure your preferred seat.

How much do Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.

Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most Saudi Pro League fixtures, prices can shift as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombois the best way to secure the lowest available price and widest choice of seats.

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Form

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Standings



