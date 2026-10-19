Al-Ittihad Club Company have drawn a line under one of the most contentious chapters in their sporting structure, terminating their contractual relationship with Spanish sporting adviser Ramon Planes after two years and nine months at the club.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" report that the Al-Ittihad hierarchy struck a final financial settlement with Planes, paying his dues in full and formally closing the file on his contract. The same sources point to Mexico as his next destination.

His exit completes a comprehensive restructuring that began at the start of last June, when the club sprang a surprise by stripping Planes of the sporting director role and shifting him to sporting adviser with limited powers. His compatriot Frank Carbo took over as sporting director.

Weeks earlier, Planes had already seen his executive powers frozen entirely inside "Al-Ameed". Only then did the Saudi giants officially adopt the new structure.

Next matches ALI Saudi Pro League 14:00 ITT Watch

Planes, 58, arrived in Jeddah in January 2024 from Spanish side Real Betis to take charge of the first team's sporting files, armed with a rich European record at Barcelona and Betis.

Two seasons under the Spaniard could hardly have been more different. The first brought a historic double, the Saudi Roshn League and the King's Cup both landing in Jeddah.

Then came the slump. Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the league last season, went out of the King's Cup and the Super Cup at the semi-final stage and fell in the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-finals. Those results hastened the restructuring and the decision to turn the page on him.



