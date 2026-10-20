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Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Al-Ittihad line-up: Al-Mousa returns, En-Nesyri on the bench, and Wijnaldum faces his past

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad
Al-Ettifaq
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Y. En-Nesyri
G. Wijnaldum
S. Al-Mousa
J. Wissing
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
Netherlands
Germany

Will "the Tigers" win

Al-Ittihad boss Jens Wissing has thrown Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum straight into the mix against his old club Al-Ettifaq in a mouthwatering Saudi Roshn League encounter.

The German's side make the trip to Dammam today, Tuesday, to face Al-Ettifaq at their own ground in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Wissing named Wijnaldum in midfield, teeing up a reunion with the club he represented between 2023 and 2026.

It marks the first time the Dutch midfielder has started a league game for Al-Ittihad, and only his second overall after the recent clash with Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite.

At the back came the biggest surprise. Wissing handed Saad Al-Mousa his first start of the season alongside Portugal's Danilo Pereira, the defender finally returning from the injury that had sidelined him since last season.

En-Nesyri had to settle for a place on the bench, with the German instead backing Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena to lead the line.

Al-Ittihad go into the game fifth in the Saudi League on 17 points. Al-Ettifaq sit seventh with 15.

Al-Ittihad's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajkovic

Defence: Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti - Danilo Pereira - Saad Al-Mousa - Faris Abdi

Midfield: Moukhtar Ali - Richard Rios - Georginio Wijnaldum

Attack: Houssem Aouar - George Ilenikhena - Steven Bergwijn

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